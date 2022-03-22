Ghana: Factsheet January/February 2022

Sensitization sessions held for Ivorian refugees in Ghana ahead of the cessation of their refugee status in June.

5,450 Ivorian persons of concern register their intention for durable solutions prior to cessation.

Post distribution exercise carried out for beneficiaries of cash-based interventions.

Working with Partners

■ Government Partners: Ministry of the Interior, the Ghana Refugee Board (GRB), and other relevant government departments and ministries such as Ghana Education Service, Ghana Health Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice, and Ghana Police Service to mention a few.

■ Partners: Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), National Catholic Secretariat (NCS), and the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA).

■ UN Agencies: UNFPA, IOM, UNAIDS, and UNICEF.

■ Private Sector Partnerships: UNHCR Ghana is exploring expanded partnership opportunities with the Private Sector and other development partners.

Main Activities

Protection

■ As part of preparations towards the upcoming invocation of cessation for Ivorian refugees, general sensitization sessions took place at various camp and urban locations involving officials from the Ghana Refugee Board, Ghana Immigration Service, and UNHCR. The aim was to explain to the refugees the Durable Solutions options available to them and present them the opportunity to seek clarification on key issues of concern related to the cessation. Subsequently, an exercise to register their intentions for a durable solution option has taken off. Statistics gathered from the exercise is expected to aid in planning ahead of the cessation in June 2022.

■ An exercise to register the intentions of Ivorian refugees for a durable solution option has been carried out jointly by the Ghana Refugee Board (GRB) and UNHCR in the camps and in Accra. Approximately 2,000 heads of households registered which represented approximately 5,450 persons of concern. Ivorians refugees were counselled and registered for one of the three options. Asylum seekers could only opt for Voluntary Repatriation or to continue to pursue their cases. Approximately 46% registered for voluntary repatriation; 23% for exemption and 21% for Alternative Legal Status.

■ The Representative met with a delegation of officials from the Ivory Coast to discuss the processing of passports and other required Ivorian documents for Ivorian refugees who opt for Alternative Legal Status in Ghana. The delegation included the Deputy Director of Protection for the Department of Assistance to Refugees and Stateless Persons (DAARA) and DAARA’s Legal Advisor. They were accompanied by the Consul for the Embassy of the Ivory Coast in Ghana. Ghana was represented by the Assistant Commissioner for Immigration, Ghana Immigration Service as well as Executive Secretary of the GRB. UNHCR and DAARA agreed to work together on processing of those who opt for Alternative Legal Status.

■ UNHCR Ghana has conducted a post-distribution monitoring exercise in diverse locations (Krisan Refugee Camp, Accra and in the Volta Region) for beneficiaries of Cash-based interventions (CBI). Staff also engaged the beneficiaries in focus group discussions to ascertain the impact of the CBI, lessons learnt and how to improve on the intervention. The Ivorian population was not included in this exercise because of the upcoming cessation.