Ghana: Fact Sheet July/August 2018

42 Ivorian Refugees who opted for voluntary repatriation assisted to return to Cote d’Ivoire.

“Come and Tell“ mission in Ghana to meet with Ivorian refugees

273 refugee children get new school uniforms as the school year begins

Country Strategy

Ghana was chosen as one of the pilot operations to carry out a Multi-Year, Multi-Partner Solutions Strategy (MYMP). This strategy guides operational planning to ensure that a durable solution is available to all refugees hosted in Ghana by 2021. Facilitating Voluntary Repatriation, Local Integration and in some cases, Resettlement efforts are a vital component of the MYMP and will continue to address the long-standing needs of the refugee population in Ghana. UNHCR has been present in Ghana since 1993.

Working with Partners

■ UNHCR works with the Government of Ghana through the Ministry of the Interior, the Ghana Refugee Board (GRB), and other relevant government departments and ministries in ensuring asylum seekers and refugees have full access to international protection and basic services. These include the Department of Social Development, Legal Aid Services, Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Births and Deaths Registry.

■ UNHCR Ghana also works with NGO partners including the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), National Catholic Secretariat (NCS) and the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA). Operational support is provided by UNFPA, IOM and UNAIDS. UNICEF provided funding to rehabilitate the Ampain camp school. UNHCR Ghana is exploring partnership opportunities with the Private Sector and other development partners. In 2017, Intelsat in partnership with its Comsys Ghana Ltd provided free wireless internet access to refugees in Ampain Camp for a two-year duration.

Main Activities

■ UNHCR remains an active organisation within Ghana, advocating for the rights of all refugees within the country. The country has enjoyed ongoing stability and remains economically viable, which makes it an attractive and secure location to host refugees who have fled war, violence, and a variety of other crises. A large majority of the refugees hail from bordering Togo and Cote d’Ivoire, and have been hosted in Ghana for years, making their situation a protracted one.

■ In order to effectively address the needs of the protracted refugee population in Ghana, UNHCR and its partners have developed and commenced implementation of a Multi-Year, Multi-Partner Protection and Solutions Strategy (MYMP) which outlines strategic objectives that are incorporated directly into programming and activities. These strategic objectives are not only aligned with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights among others, which the United Nations Global Compact were derived, but also elements of the Millennium Development Goals and Ghana’s National Development Plan. In February 2018, the distinct strategy for 2019 was further elaborated through consultations with relevant Stakeholders, including Persons of Concern.