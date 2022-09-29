Ghana: Explosion in Appiatse - Final Report, DREF Operation n° MDRGH017

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On 20 January 2022, a motorbike rider transporting explosives for the gold mine in Bogoso unfortunately went under a truck, causing an explosion in an area at Appiatse community, near the city of Bogoso about 300km (180 miles) west of the capital of Ghana, Accra. After the blast, people in the community rushed down to the scene before a second blast occurred few minutes later, destroying dozens of buildings and injuring many. As of 22 January, a total of 13 people had been confirmed dead, and some 59 injured people rescued and referred to Bogoso Government Hospital where they received treatment. As of 26 January, 3,300 persons (1,122 males and 2,178 females) had been affected by the event, excluding those who were at the various health centers.

The impact of this disaster is described in the DREF Operation emergency plan of action, which was launched on 29 January for CHF 172,246. This operation was to enable Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS) meet the urgent needs of the affected community and aid 400 affected households through emergency shelter, livelihoods and basic needs, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) and health interventions. The operation was launched for three months. Overall, the operation ended on 30 April 2022, and reached 2,030 people (400 HH).

Summary of response

Overview of Operating National Society

GRCS immediately activated its District Disaster Response Teams (DDRTs) from nearby districts and deployed 52 team members in Tarkwa and Prestea with the team led by Regional Manager. Activities carried out included psychosocial support services to approximately 200 people at the Parish Hall in Bogoso, first aid to 59 injured people, search, rescue, and evacuation.

The National Society (NS) dispatched 20 shelter kits and 20 family tents to cover at least 300 displaced people camped at a relief center at Bogoso town. The volunteers provided psychosocial support to 200 affected people. The operation also provided Cash and Voucher Assistance to 400 households.

Some 20 volunteers were trained and deployed to provide WASH and Health support to the affected communities. The services included provision of 274 dignity kits, 400 hygiene kits, 18,000 aqua tabs and installation of 20 hand washing