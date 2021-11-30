Fulfilling the commitment to child protection in Ghana

Highlights

Child protection in Ghana is characterized by the lack of reliable data. That said, the last several years have seen significant progress in documenting the scale and severity of various child rights violations in Ghana. UNICEF reviewed the most current data to produce this report and to shed light on crucial child protection areas targeted for action: unregistered births, children living without parental care, violence (offline and online), child labour and harmful practices (namely, child marriage and female genital mutilation). It also examines child poverty, which can place children at higher risk of rights violations. Ensuring that violence in all its forms and exploitation are documented through credible data is the first step in its elimination. We hope that the findings in this report will constitute a key reference to support our joint efforts.