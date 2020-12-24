Food Security and Nutrition Monitoring Report (FSNMS) – Ghana, 3rd Quarter Edition: July – September 2020 - Released: December 2020

1.0 Introduction

The Government, through the Statistics, Research and Information Directorate (SRID) of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA), and the Nutrition Department of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), has since April 2020, been collaborating with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and UNICEF, to strengthen its capacity to monitor food and nutrition security at the household level, as well as food commodity prices in 32 districts across the 16 regions and at the national level. This is being done to assess the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on food prices. This is the 2nd edition of a series of quarterly bulletins, jointly released by MOFA/SRID and GHS with support from WFP and UNICEF over a period of 12 months.

Summary and Highlights

Food security conditions are showing signs of significant improvement as the widespread harvest of staple grains have aided the recovery of households from constrained access to food, which characterized the greater part of the lean season between June and August. Preliminary assessment of the production of major staples such as maize, rice, sorghum and millet during the 2020/2021 cropping season showed a general increase compared to 2019 and the five-year averages.

The increase in the market supply of grains, along with improved household level stocks, has caused a downward trend in the price of maize in all the major markets except Agbogbloshie and Tamale, which recorded marginal increases of 1.57% and 2.05% respectively. The reduction in market prices is likely to aid more urban households to increase their access to food staples as well as increase the diversity of food types consumed.

Household food consumption patterns remained largely acceptable. Nearly all the households surveyed (93.5%) were food secure, while fewer than one in 10 were moderately food insecure (borderline; 6.45%) and severely food insecure (poor; 0.40%). The severely food insecure households were mostly from the Northern, Ashanti, and Greater Accra regions, indicating concern about urban food insecurity.

With regard to COVID-19, seven out of 10 households (70%) indicated none of the household members had experienced any form of fever in the previous 30 days. Meanwhile, one out of ten (10%) of households had difficulty accessing health services. Difficulty accessing health services was mainly attributed to the lack of money (cited by 58% of respondents), the long distances to the nearest health facility (cited by 24%) and the fear of contracting a disease due to the COVID-19 pandemic (cited by 10%).

Compared to the same period in 2019, fewer children received growth monitoring and promotion services in the third quarter of 2020.

Fewer children (<5 years) were underweight in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.