21 Jul 2019

In Focus: Access to the African Risk Capacity Programme

Report
from Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH
Published on 21 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.53 MB)

SUBJECT

Agricultural production in many parts of Africa is affected by natural climate variability and is likely to be significantly compromised by climate change through the higher incidence of drought, erratic rainfall and damaging high temperatures. The current system for responding to natural disasters is often not timely or equitable enough, with much of the cost being borne by farmers. When international assistance is available it is often too late.

The African Risk Capacity (ARC) is a continental sovereign risk pool and early response mechanism designed to execute pre‐approved contingency. ARC’s mission is to help African Union Member States to protect the food security of their vulnerable populations. As an insurance risk pool, ARC’s objective is to capitalize on the natural diversification of weather risk across Africa, allowing countries to manage their risk as a group in a financially efficient manner in order to respond to probable but uncertain risks.

In order to participate in ARC, countries must undertake several processes, including:

  1. Customizing the Africa RiskView software,
  2. Signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for in-country capacity building,
  3. Defining a contingency plan for ARC payouts, and 4. Determining risk transfer parameters.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.