The European Union funds humanitarian assistance after the explosions in Ghana

Accra, 9 February 2022

In response to the large blast that killed at least 17 civilian and affected around 3,300 people in Ghana on 20 January 2022, the EU contributes over 582,000 Ghanaian Cedis (€ 80 000) to assist the most affected people.

Funds will help the Ghana Red Cross Society in assisting the victims with food and household needs, shelter, water and sanitation, reunification of families and relatives, health services and psychosocial first aid.

The funds will directly benefit 2,000 people (400 families) who have the most urgent needs. Support will be given in priority to families of injured persons, and women-headed households who lost their livelihoods due to the explosion.

This funding to the Ghana Red Cross Society is part of the EU's overall contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The large blast occurred in the Apeate community, near the city of Bogoso in Ghana. After the explosion, people in the community rushed to the scene when a second blast occurred few minutes later, resulting in the destruction of dozens of buildings. As of 26 January, 17 people were confirmed dead while 59 were rescued and referred to Bogoso Government Hospital. The explosion destroyed major roads in the area, with many commuters getting stranded. Local schools, markets and other services were also affected and many others lost their livelihoods.

Background

The European Union and its Member States are the world's leading donor of humanitarian aid. Relief assistance is an expression of European solidarity with people in need all around the world. It aims to save lives, prevent and alleviate human suffering, and safeguard the integrity and human dignity of populations affected by natural disasters and human-made crises.

Through the European Commission's Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations department, the European Union helps millions of victims of conflict and disasters every year. With headquarters in Brussels and a global network of field offices, the European Union provides assistance to the most vulnerable people on the basis of humanitarian needs.

The European Union is signatory to a €3 million humanitarian delegation agreement with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Federation's Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF). Funds from the DREF are mainly allocated to “small-scale” disasters – those that do not give rise to a formal international appeal.

The Disaster Relief Emergency Fund was established in 1985 and is supported by contributions from donors. Each time a National Red Cross or Red Crescent Society needs immediate financial support to respond to a disaster, it can request funds from the DREF. For small-scale disasters, the IFRC allocates grants from the Fund, which can then be replenished by the donors. The delegation agreement between the IFRC and ECHO enables the latter to replenish the DREF for agreed operations (that fit within its humanitarian mandate) up to a total of €3 million.

