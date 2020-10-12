Ecosystem-based disaster risk reduction: District-level collaboration for flood mitigation in Accra, Ghana

At least one major flood disaster has occurred every year over the past 10 years in Accra. Some of the common flood issues in Accra include improper settlement location, improper drainage systems, urbanisation, improper waste management practices and lack of a synchronised and coordinated approach. The need for a coordinated approach across all affected municipalities and districts is of utmost importance because any action or inaction within one area is sure to affect the neighbouring communities.

This policy brief on ecosystem-based disaster risk reduction explores collaborative solutions to flooding in Accra.

Some key messages from the policy brief include: