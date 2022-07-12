Delta 8.7 Country Policy Research Workshop on Ghana: Workshop Briefing

On 15 December 2021, the United Nations University Centre for Policy Research project Delta 8.7 hosted a Country Policy Research Workshop. This fourth workshop focused on Ghana, bringing together policymakers from the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection; the Immigration Service, International Organization for Migration, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and UNICEF, as well as members of the private sector, civil society and researchers from Ghana and elsewhere for a closed-door discussion of “what works” to combat child labour in Ghana. This paper outlines the most pertinent recommendations, proposals, and questions raised in the discussions vis-à-vis the three broad themes identified above.