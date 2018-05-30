30 May 2018

Cost of Coastal Environmental Degradation, Multi Hazard Risk Assessment and Cost Benefit Analysis

Report
from World Bank
Published on 17 Oct 2017 View Original
preview
Download PDF (6.38 MB)

This document presents the report identification and justification of disaster risk management (DRM) and climate change adaptation (CCA) measures for Ghana. The scope of this report to identify possible soft to hard adaptation options to reduce, prevent and mitigate risks and environmental degradation, through protection measures (construction of dykes, beach nourishment, retreat, coastal ecosystems reinforcement for current and future climate variability. It is also within the present report to make a justified selection of DRR and CCA measures that are focused on ecosystems so as to ensure that future development, the quality of the commons, the shoreline recession, protection against floods and strategies for the development of wetlands are perfectly balanced.

The report is structured as follows: The executive summary, which provides a synopsis of the key issues covered in the report; Section 1 presents a brief introduction to the assignment as well as the scope and structure of the report; Section 2 provides a summary of the more salient pilot site characteristics and existing measures (multi-sector plans) to the scope of the present report; Section 3 describes the identification and justification of DRR and CCA measures proposed for the pilot site in analysis; Section 4 discusses the results of the Coastal index calculations, and compares this ranking with the listed hotspots in previous studies; Section 5 discusses the results of the quantitative analysis of the proposed DRR and CCA measures proposed, which is the base for the informative comparison between them presented therein; Section 6 presents the main conclusions of the report; and Section 7 contains the reference list.

