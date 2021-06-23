Climate risk country profile: Ghana

This climate risk profile is intended to serve as a public good to facilitate upstream country diagnostics, policy dialogue, and strategic planning by providing comprehensive overviews of trends and projected changes in key climate parameters, sector-specific implications, relevant policies and programs, adaptation priorities and opportunities for further actions. Ghana, located along the south-central coast of West Africa, shares borders with the Republic of Togo to the east, Burkina Faso to the north and Cote d’Ivoire to the west. Ghana is a lower middle-income, developing country with a stable and democratic government. Ghana submitted its Nationally-Determined Contribution to the UNFCCC in 2016, in support of the country’s efforts to realize its development goals and increase its resilience to climate change. Ghana also published its Fourth National Communication to the UNCCC in 2020.

This profile provides an outlook for the climate risk future of Ghana, including: