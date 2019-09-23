23 Sep 2019

C4D in Humanitarian Action: Ghana cholera outbreak 2014 – 2015 - Engaging youth through multisectoral partnerships and the Agoo digital platform

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 23 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (492.4 KB)

Since the 1980s, Ghana has experienced sporadic outbreaks of cholera. The first major outbreak occurred in 1982, when about 15,032 cases were recorded. From 2014 to early 2015, the country experienced another devastating outbreak of cholera, with about 28,922 cases reported, including 243 deaths. The outbreak was widespread, with 130 out of 216 districts across 10 affected regions. The most affected areas were districts in southern Ghana. The 2014–2015 outbreak is regarded as the deadliest in Ghana’s history due to the number of cases involved. Though children suffered during the outbreak, the most affected age group was between 20 and 49 years, which represented about 70 per cent of all reported cholera cases. This case study looks at the role of C4D in tackling this health issue.

