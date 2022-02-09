Agro Source Project - Final Evaluation Report

Executive Summary

Background CARE is a humanitarian non-governmental organization committed to working with poor women, men, boys, girls, communities, and institutions to have a significant impact on the underlying causes of poverty. CARE seeks to contribute to economic and social transformation, unleashing the power of the most vulnerable women and girls. The AgroSource project in Ghana was initially designed as a two and half (2½) year project implemented between July 2018 and December 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic however, necessitated a 6-months extension, thus making it a 3-year project that extended into 2021. The project aimed to support smallholder women farmers to:

• Increase availability and access to good quality agricultural inputs in rural communities by 50% through a private sector led agro-dealership scheme that will establish and support 50 women and men rural agro-dealers by the year 2020;

• Increase availability of and access to certified seed through a community seed production system in partnership with the private sector, which will engage 200 smallholder women farmers as out-growers:

• Improve utilization of good quality agricultural inputs by enhancing knowledge of smallholder farmers through input fairs, demonstration plots and trainings: and

• Create an enabling environment for women in agri-input systems through improving gender responsiveness of both private and government sector partners.

The project was designed to build on existing work done by CARE’s Pathways project, which ran from 2011 to 2018, in establishing a private sector led agro-dealership scheme. The overall objective of the AgroSource project contributes to CARE Ghana’s Food and Nutrition Security (FNS) and the Social and Economic Empowerment (SEE) programming priorities by promoting equitable access to key agricultural inputs for smallholder women and new entrepreneurial prospects for women and youth in strong partnership with the private sector. Over the course of the project implementation, the number of community agro-input dealers was expected to increase from 24 in two project districts to 50 dealers in five (5) districts (i.e., Garu, Tempane, Bawku West, Lambussie-Karni and Nandom in the Upper East and West regions).

Purpose and Objectives of the Evaluation

The main reason for the evaluation was to assess the processes and achievements made with respect to the project objectives and expected results as well as issues of capacity, partnerships established, and approaches used. To this end, the evaluation captures lessons learnt focusing on what has worked and not worked for future planning. Additionally, the evaluation elucidated the contributory factors for the change in the impact groups that have been part of the Agro Source Project.

Methodology

The methodology is grounded in the appreciation that, an evaluation focused on finding meaning in life issues such as “seeking to improve agricultural productivity of smallholder women farmers through increased availability, access and use of good quality agriculture inputs” goes beyond either only quantitative or qualitative thinking. Both conceptions of reality are needed to appreciate the true nature and values that characterize this last-mile agricultural input supply systems project. To this end, there was the need to use “quantitative” measures of verification to capture any changes in the parameters of change that Agro Source sought to bring about; on the other, it was prudent to use “qualitative” measures of verification to appraise the changes which can best be expressed mainly in social value terms not easily captured through quantitative variables of change. In this light, the evaluation used both Participatory Rural Appraisal (PRA) and Survey as main methods to collect and document the findings in answer to the requirements of the ToR. These methods gave different types of information which complemented each other for a comprehensive participatory evaluation. For purposes of consistency and ease of cross-comparison of results, the final evaluation adopted the same sampling approach for respondents as executed during the baseline. The evaluation replicated the three-stage random sampling technique in selecting the districts, communities and households. In the first stage, all the five (5) Agro Source project districts were selected followed by sampling of communities in the second stage and finally the sampling of households. Four (4) communities were sampled from each district with a total of twenty (20) household respondents, fifteen (15) of whom were women and five (5) were men. A total of eighty (80) household respondents consisting of sixty (60) women and twenty (20) men were therefore targeted in each district. With a target of 30,000 smallholder women farmers, a total of 400 households were sampled using the Taro Yamene’s method.

Findings

The evaluation found strong overall project performance confirmed by improvements in input availability access and utilization; as well as, income mobility and increased productivity at the farmer level across all project districts. Performance exceeded both project targets and expectations - in light of the ravages occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. Out of a total of 16 indicators, the project was successful in accomplishing all targets (14) except two (i.e. number of partnerships with commercial seed companies and types of support offered to out growers [2/5]; and percentage of farmers who use recommended GAPs and inputs application practices [52% achieved against 70% targeted]. Performance on M&E indicators showed variation in results, as output to outcome conversion was mostly positively consistent per type of activity. However, outcomes that required either strong engagement from relevant private sector actors or changes in farmer behaviour showed relatively lower achievement — indicating that these may require extra effort or more time to achieve sustained progress. Performance on M&E indicators showed variation in results, as output to outcome conversion was mostly positively consistent per type of activity.

Conclusion

Designed, developed, and implemented within the highly patriarchal social-cultural contexts of Northern Ghana, where women’s access to agri-inputs and services have been highly constricted, CARE’s Agro Source has been greatly successful in attaining measured progress toward attaining the simultaneous empowerment of women agriculture-wise and the strengthening of agriculture input systems for improved productivity. Our general assessment of the project’s achievements over the course of the three years is that it has progressively met its purpose and significantly contributed to the project goal - in most areas, it exceeded the expectations of the original project targets. The Agro Source concept provides a good model that should be carried forward, either as a continuation of this project or in future projects.

Recommendations

i. The ability for a project to link holistically from farm to market, is strengthened where a project engages the full value chain – where Agro Source leveraged other CARE projects (Pathways, AGREE etc.) engaging in different parts of the value chain, project performance was stronger. The advantages of Agro Source’s integration with other CARE programmes is bi-directional: integration strengthens the activities led by other programmes by strengthening their alignment with input system dynamics, and enables the project to have much broader reach, applicability and relevance.

ii. Agro Source project activities used a mix of approaches — partnerships, capacity building, training, face-to-face interactions, input fairs, special events, and traditional methods of communication—that led to the sustained up-take of project initiatives. It also leveraged the diversity of people, cultures, and social networks and government structures, taking advantage of the opportunities they presented to influence the attitudes and behaviours of different social segments. These approaches were found by the evaluation team to be novel, complementary and reinforcing and thus guaranteed project success. We recommend that this approach be sustained in future programming.

iii. Agro Source has been quite successful in identifying strategic partners and collaborators (government, community and private sector) able to implement projects with strong outputs and high potential for impact. As CARE continues to intervene in this space, we recommend that further commitments be made to strengthen agri-input dealers, out-growers and CBEAs and their performance beyond the technical support currently being provided. To pursue a balanced and holistic approach to input systems development, CARE could consider addressing both supply-side (farmers) and demand-side (buyers) challenges through its programming. While the majority of interventions focused on strengthening the capacities of farmers and farmer organizations to engage effectively with markets, inadequate linkages to institutional buyers and limited absorptive capacity of smallholder farmers (due to endemic poverty) inhibited the achievement of some outcomes. Developing closer coordination or takers considering targeted, direct support to input dealers/seed growers, private sector off and other institutional buyers could improve market outlets for farmers.

iv. Strengthen agroinput dealers’ associations at district level to serve as a platform for advocacy and lobbying to obtain input credit or loans, reduce transaction costs between agro input wholesalers and community agroinput dealers. AGREE’s WAPs provide a very suitable avenue for realizing this recommendation. Similarly, it would be worthwhile to continue to facilitate the formation of a seed outgrowers’ association which will be important for advocacy, lobbying and marketing of their produce.