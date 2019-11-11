11 Nov 2019

ACT Alliance Rapid Response Fund (RRF): Ghana: Flood Emergency-RRF 19/2019

Report
from ACT Alliance
Published on 11 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (434.75 KB)

Heavy continuous rains in Ghana have caused havoc in the Upper East Region, causing massive displacement and affecting communities who are currently temporarily hosted with friends, relatives, and temporarily located in schools and Churches. As a result, at least 28 people are reported dead, and there are indications that the death toll and the number of houses damaged could rise. As a result, the government of Ghana has declared the floods situation in Ghana a national disaster.

Food and water are scarce, and sanitation is compromised.

The Ghana Armed Forces, the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana National Fire Service and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) have come in to intervene and provide emergency services to flood-affected persons.

ACT Ghana Forum member, Presbyterian Church in Ghana (PCG) / Relief Services & Development is responding to the needs of the affected through food, non-food and emergency shelter needs among displaced communities through Rapid Response Funds.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.