ACT Alliance Rapid Response Fund (RRF): Ghana: Flood Emergency-RRF 19/2019

Heavy continuous rains in Ghana have caused havoc in the Upper East Region, causing massive displacement and affecting communities who are currently temporarily hosted with friends, relatives, and temporarily located in schools and Churches. As a result, at least 28 people are reported dead, and there are indications that the death toll and the number of houses damaged could rise. As a result, the government of Ghana has declared the floods situation in Ghana a national disaster.

Food and water are scarce, and sanitation is compromised.

The Ghana Armed Forces, the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana National Fire Service and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) have come in to intervene and provide emergency services to flood-affected persons.

ACT Ghana Forum member, Presbyterian Church in Ghana (PCG) / Relief Services & Development is responding to the needs of the affected through food, non-food and emergency shelter needs among displaced communities through Rapid Response Funds.