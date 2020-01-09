40 years of integrated water, sanitation and hygiene programming in Ghana

World Vision Ghana has since 1985 been implementing diverse interventions in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in communities, schools and healthcare facilities to enhance access to WASH services for vulnerable children and their households as well as contributing to the eradication of Guinea Worm in Ghana. World Vision Ghana has a well-resourced Water Quality Laboratory that analyse water samples for both chemical and microbial contamination. WASH interventions are implemented in collaboration with partners such as the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA), the Coalition of NGOs in the Water Sector (CONIWAS), donors and development partners such as the Hilton Foundation,UN-Habitat and UNICEF.

Key Achievements