09 Jan 2020

40 years of integrated water, sanitation and hygiene programming in Ghana

Report
from World Vision
Published on 09 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.09 MB)

World Vision Ghana has since 1985 been implementing diverse interventions in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in communities, schools and healthcare facilities to enhance access to WASH services for vulnerable children and their households as well as contributing to the eradication of Guinea Worm in Ghana. World Vision Ghana has a well-resourced Water Quality Laboratory that analyse water samples for both chemical and microbial contamination. WASH interventions are implemented in collaboration with partners such as the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA), the Coalition of NGOs in the Water Sector (CONIWAS), donors and development partners such as the Hilton Foundation,UN-Habitat and UNICEF.

Key Achievements

  • 3,518 boreholes fitted with hand pumps and 106 Limited Mechanized System (with 477 taps installed) in Communities (1985 till date)
  • 1,418,182 people provided with access to potable water (1985 till date)
  • 1,087,452 people educated / sensitized on WASH issues in communities (1985-2019)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.