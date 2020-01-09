40 years of improving food security and resilience in Ghana

753 communities worked in

35 districts worked in

20 donors worked with

World Vision Ghana's Livelihood programme seeks to contribute to improved Child well-being by empowering households and communities in using sustainable agricultural practices, reduce post-harvest losses, become resilient to disasters and gain access to micro-credit. World Vision Ghana implements its livelihood interventions in collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Department of Cooperatives, National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), Ghana Irrigation Development Authority and other Civil Society Organization (CSOs).