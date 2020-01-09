09 Jan 2020

40 years of health programming in Ghana: Improving the health & nutrition status of children & families since 1979

Report
from World Vision
Published on 09 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.15 MB)

Health and nutrition

In partnership with the Ghana Health Service, Ghana Education Service, Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana, Municipal/District Health Directorates, communities and Civil Society Organisations, World Vision Ghana continues to implement interventions that address the healthcare needs of children and their families. World Vision through its efforts has assisted in the reduction of infectious diseases in Ghana and also minimized the stigmatization of HIV/ AIDS patients through the use of the Channel of Hope-HIV/AIDS model. The Health programme adopts an integrated approach that seeks to promote Maternal,Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) through community sensitization and education on nutrition, breastfeeding, malaria, diarrhoea management, immunization and provision of various medical supplies.

Currently,the health programme is being implemented in four Districts with some pockets of Grants projects across the country.

Key Achievements

  • Over 100 Health facilities built across the country (1994 - date)
  • 1,592,624 children had their mothers trained on appropriate supplementary feeding (1995 - 2011)
  • 208,446 people trained in HIV/AIDS issues including support to Persons Living with HIV/AIDS (1995-2015)
  • About 1.1million people suffering from Neglected Tropical Diseases (Filiariasis,Yaws, Oncho etc) treated (1999 - 2007)
  • $163,762,178.35: Amount spent on Health to date

