Yazidi survivors in Germany and Iraq’s Reparation Programme: “I want for us to have a share in Iraq” [EN/AR]

20 May, 2021

In 2021, Iraq adopted the Yazidi [Female] Survivors Law – a landmark bill that outlines and stipulates for a host of reparation benefits for survivors of the ISIS conflict, particularly Yazidi women and girls who survived conflict-related sexual violence. However, specific details regarding the implementation of the programme remain largely unclear. Although some past initiatives have brought decision-makers, survivors, and civil society together, the reparation programme must also be sure to meet the particular demands of Yazidi refugees that are currently forcibly displaced outside the territory of Iraq due to fears of persecution and devastating consequences of the genocide.

This report provides an overview of reparation demands of Yazidi women living in Germany and their opinions regarding the law and its future implementation. The interviewees are part of the Baden-Württemberg Special Quota Humanitarian Admission Programme that was announced in 2014 to provide medical and psychosocial support to Yazidi women and children who survived ISIS, through which 1,100 survivors arrived in Germany.