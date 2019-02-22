UNHCR Germany Factsheet - 15 February 2019

During 2015 and 2016, Germany admitted more than one million persons seeking protection making it a significant host country for refugees.

Over the last years, Germany has significantly expanded its engagement in refugee protection globally. In 2018, Germany was UNHCR’s third-largest donor.

Average arrivals to Germany over the year 2018 stood at around 13,000 first asylum applications lodged with the authorities on a monthly basis.

Working with Partners and Public Institutions

UNHCR monitors the implementation of the Geneva Convention on Refugees in Germany and advocates for improvements in the protection of asylum-seekers and recognised refugees in Germany. We raise awareness and support from Germany for UNHCR’s global efforts in protecting and assisting refugees.

UNHCR helps protecting its people of concern by working with counterparts in government as well as regional and local authorities, parliament, the judiciary, practicing lawyers and non-governmental organisations. UNHCR promotes policies, laws, guidelines, regulations and practices that are designed and applied in line with international standards of refugee protection or relating to stateless persons. We use advocacy to address decision-makers in the relevant institutions with the goal that they adopt concepts and practices that ensure the protection of our people of concern.

UNHCR is in close dialogue with German government counterparts to garner support for its global operations and to bolster Germany’s engagement in humanitarian crises around the world. UNHCR Germany briefs government counterparts on current displacement situations and lends its expertise in humanitarian assistance and refugee protection. We reach out to Members of Parliament, interlocutors in government and the public at large. We do this by raising awareness of refugees’ protection and assistance needs world wide, to generate a better understanding, openness and support for refugee protection in Germany and beyond.