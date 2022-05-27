Germany + 1 more

Third Country Nationals from Ukraine in Germany

Other
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Rights for Ukrainian Nationals under EU Directive

  • a residence permit for the entire duration of the protection (which can be issued for at least one year and up to two/three years)

  • immediate access to employment, subject to rules applicable to the profession and to national labour market policies and general conditions of employment

  • access to suitable accommodation or housing and social welfare or means of subsistence if necessary

  • access to medical care

  • access to education for persons under 18 years to the state education system

  • opportunities for families to reunite in certain circumstances

  • access to banking services, for instance opening a basic bank account

  • move to another EU country, before the issuance of a residence permit

  • move freely in EU countries (other than the Member State of residence) for 90 days within a 180-day period after a residence permit in the host EU country is issued

Related Content