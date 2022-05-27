Third Country Nationals from Ukraine in Germany

Rights for Ukrainian Nationals under EU Directive

a residence permit for the entire duration of the protection (which can be issued for at least one year and up to two/three years)

immediate access to employment, subject to rules applicable to the profession and to national labour market policies and general conditions of employment

access to suitable accommodation or housing and social welfare or means of subsistence if necessary

access to medical care

access to education for persons under 18 years to the state education system

opportunities for families to reunite in certain circumstances

access to banking services, for instance opening a basic bank account

move to another EU country, before the issuance of a residence permit