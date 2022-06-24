Six months of the Action Plan for Afghanistan

In August 2021, the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan. The political and humanitarian situation has been extremely precarious since then. Foreign Minister Baerbock presented her Action Plan for Afghanistan on 23 December. It’s time to assess the outcomes so far – both positive and negative.

On 15 August 2021, the Taliban took over Kabul and thus seized power in Afghanistan. The economic and humanitarian crisis in the country has continued to deteriorate since then, and human rights are being restricted on a massive scale. Shortly after taking office, on 23 December 2021, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock presented her Action Plan for Afghanistan. Its primary goals are to support the civilian population and to accelerate the departure of former local employees as well as particularly at-risk Afghans for whom Germany bears responsibility. What has been achieved in the six months since then? Which goals have not yet been reached? Where have things potentially moved backwards rather than forwards?

Accelerating departures

Around two thirds of the people who have been approved for admission to Germany have now been able to leave Afghanistan. That is over 21,000 Afghans who either worked for Germany as local employees or were involved in efforts for democracy and human rights in Afghanistan. The majority of the local employees in particular have been able to leave – around 75%. In addition, almost all German nationals and their families have left the country. However, around 10,000 people are still waiting for an opportunity to do so. These are primarily people who are on the “human rights list” and are therefore particularly at risk. Only half of this group has so far managed to leave Afghanistan.

Info

Germany has approved around 2600 particularly at-risk Afghans and their families for admission to Germany. These are people who have worked for democracy, the law and human rights in their country and are now in danger as a result. Germany has also approved former local employees for admission. The first point of contact for this group is their former employers.