Overcoming obstacles along the pathway to integration for Syrian healthcare professionals in Germany

Introduction

The Syrian war has resulted in over 5.6 million refugees, the majority of whom reside in the neighbouring countries, including Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey.1 Since 2015, over 1 million refugees, the majority of whom are from Syria, entered Europe through Greece in the hope of transitioning to Northern European countries to seek asylum. Germany was the favoured destination for many refugees due to its welcoming policies for integration, which include liberal asylum laws, healthcare and educational advantages and pre-existing familial links. As of December 2018, there are nearly 700 000 Syrians living in Germany, a large increase from 2016 due to positive decisions on asylum claims as well as resettlements.

A significant number who sought asylum in Germany hold professional qualifications and university degrees, including medical doctors, dentists and other healthcare workers. Although there are no official numbers, the German Medical Association states that the largest influx of foreign doctors in the past year are from Syria, with nearly 737 Syrian physicians entering the German workforce in 2017. They also estimate that there are more than 3370 Syrian doctors working in Germany, including those who arrived before the onset of the Syrian conflict. However, this likely underestimates the true number as it omits those who have German citizenship or are completing their registration. In general, there is sparse information on the number of qualified healthcare workers among Syrian refugees. This may be due to the lack of data collected from new arrivals on entry to Germany; although occupation is included in the Refugee Resettlement Form used by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), it is not included within the minimum data collected through the emergency UNHCR registration process. This limits the ability of host countries to estimate the proportion of healthcare workers among their refugee populations and to support them to integrate into the local healthcare workforce.

Historical precedents whereby refugee healthcare workers have been integrated into host countries exist.8 After the Second World War, the UK welcomed refugee healthcare workers into the National Health Service; similarly, in the 1950s, Egypt permitted Palestinian refugee healthcare workers to practise. More recently, Sweden launched Snabbsparet, a fast-track initiative to help new immigrants have their licenses accredited for the health sector following negotiations between associations and trade unions. Some governments have been under political pressure from their medical associations to prevent Syrian healthcare workers from integrating into the workforce (Jordan, Lebanon), whereas others such as Turkey have opted for the retraining of doctors and limiting their practice to working in Migrant Health Centres.

Though Germany is among the most advanced countries in Europe in their support of integrating refugee doctors into their workforce, the process remains challenging, particularly for refugees from non-European Union (EU) countries. Integrating healthcare workers into any host system is challenging due to the rigorous training and examinations required to obtain certification. This is compounded by language and cultural barriers, differences between the health systems of different countries and, in the case of Germany, different registration requirements across different states (Bundesländer) due to the decentralised federal system.