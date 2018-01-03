German conservatives call for age tests for minors seeking asylum
Germany is undergoing a fierce debate over migration since Chancellor Angela Merkel accepted more than a million migrants in 2015.
BERLIN, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The Bavarian allies of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party on Tuesday said minors seeking asylum should undergo medical age tests, a measure the German Medical Association said could be a violation of ethics.
