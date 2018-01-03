03 Jan 2018

German conservatives call for age tests for minors seeking asylum

Report
from Reuters - Thomson Reuters Foundation
Published on 02 Jan 2018 View Original

Germany is undergoing a fierce debate over migration since Chancellor Angela Merkel accepted more than a million migrants in 2015.

BERLIN, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The Bavarian allies of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party on Tuesday said minors seeking asylum should undergo medical age tests, a measure the German Medical Association said could be a violation of ethics.

Read more on the Thomson Reuters Foundation

Reuters - Thomson Reuters Foundation:



For more humanitarian news and analysis, please visit www.trust.org/alertnet

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

By Amy Benson

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.