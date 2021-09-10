Federal Foreign Office on evacuations from Afghanistan, 09 September 2021

A Federal Foreign Office Spokesperson issued the following statement today (9 September) on evacuations from Afghanistan:

It was possible today to evacuate a first group of 15 German nationals from Afghanistan with the support of the Government of Qatar. Those being evacuated are primarily women and children. This evacuation came about at very short notice. We are continuing to work intensively to explore further ways for people to leave the country and will take active steps to keep those affected informed. We would like to thank the Government of Qatar for its close cooperation in a spirit of trust in recent weeks.