11 Nov 2019

Disaster Recovery Case Studies: Germany Floods 2013

Report
from University of Cambridge
Published on 31 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (12.59 MB)

This case study on the Germany floods in 2013 is part a body of work that policymakers and governments worldwide can draw on when evaluating disaster preparedness and seeking to fully understand, from the lessons learned by others, the impact of:

displaced populations increasing personal debt levels changes in the economic mix of industry political upheaval overall time to recover It aims to give a deeper understanding of the aftermath of disasters over a longer time frame, as well as an understanding of the impact that insurance penetration has on the pace of economic recovery. It also address the need to better recognise and explain the value of “building back better”; that is, reformative recovery where the structures are repaired or rebuilt to a higher standard to increase long-term resilience.

The insurance industry has an important role to play in ‘building back better’, to adequately price the risk and encourage policyholders to engage in precautionary measures.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.