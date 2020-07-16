Are agri-food workers only exploited in Southern Europe?: Case studies on migrant labour in Germany, the Netherlands, and Sweden

INTRODUCTION

In 2018, the Open Society European Policy Institute (OSEPI) and the European University Institute’s (EUI) Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies published an exhaustive report entitled “Is Italian Agriculture a “Pull Factor” for Irregular Migration – And, If So, Why?” which analysed the drivers underlying the demand for undeclared and exploitative migrant labour in the agricultural sector in Italy. The study also looked at similar dynamics in Greece and in Spain.

The report highlighted the multiple pressures on the agri-food system resulting from the restructuring of value chains and the interplay of factors pushing farmers to recruit migrant workers irregularly, profiting from their condition of vulnerability. The study focused on the dynamic relationship between the socio-economic context and relevant European Union (EU) and national policies, including those on migration, asylum and labour mobility, together with the EU Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

However, sub-standard working conditions and the exploitation of migrant workers are by no means confined to Southern Europe. In recent years, several studies have reported on sub-standard and even abusive working conditions that migrant workers experience in Northern EU member states, especially in sectors such as agriculture and food production. This report therefore focuses on agri-food production in Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden. These three member states also host some of the retail giants with key roles in value chain dynamics.

Furthermore, over recent years national policies in these countries have paid attention to the role of migrants in the labour market and to their social inclusion in rural areas.