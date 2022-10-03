World Vision Georgia Country Profile

World Vision is one of the leading children’s rights non-governmental organizations in Georgia. Throughout its over 20 years of work in the country, the organization has been actively engaged in the strengthening of the child welfare system and creating a healthy and active society for children that is inclusive, tolerant, and provides equal opportunities for all. The organization’s long-term presence and professional expertise in the field has successfully positioned it as a reliable development partner for national and local governments, CSOs and other stakeholders.

World Vision Georgia recognizes a holistic approach, whereby through transformational development children, their families and communities are able to identity and overcome the challenges that prevent them from living life in all its fullness.

As a leading global partner, we labour alongside supporters, stakeholders, families and communities to transform lives and bring hope, and, as a result, all our lives are enriched. Together with our partners, we have positively impacted the lives of more than 17,000 children in Georgia and 200 million vulnerable children around the world.