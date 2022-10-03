Georgia + 1 more

World Vision Georgia Country Profile

News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

World Vision is one of the leading children’s rights non-governmental organizations in Georgia. Throughout its over 20 years of work in the country, the organization has been actively engaged in the strengthening of the child welfare system and creating a healthy and active society for children that is inclusive, tolerant, and provides equal opportunities for all. The organization’s long-term presence and professional expertise in the field has successfully positioned it as a reliable development partner for national and local governments, CSOs and other stakeholders.

World Vision Georgia recognizes a holistic approach, whereby through transformational development children, their families and communities are able to identity and overcome the challenges that prevent them from living life in all its fullness.

As a leading global partner, we labour alongside supporters, stakeholders, families and communities to transform lives and bring hope, and, as a result, all our lives are enriched. Together with our partners, we have positively impacted the lives of more than 17,000 children in Georgia and 200 million vulnerable children around the world.

Related Content