World Vision Georgia Annual Review 2020

We are World Vision Georgia

World Vision is one of the leading children’s rights non-governmental organizations in Georgia. Throughout its over 20 years of work in the country, the organization has been actively engaged in the strengthening of the child welfare system and creating a healthy and active society for children that is inclusive, tolerant, and provides equal opportunities for all. The organization’s long-term presence in the country has successfully positioned it as a reliable development partner for national and local governments, CSOs and other stakeholders.

World Vision recognizes a sustainable approach, whereby the improvement of a child’s well-being is inextricably linked to the improvement of that child’s family, education facilities and overall community’s ability to provide for the child.

As a leading global partner, we labour alongside supporters, stakeholders, families and communities to transform lives and bring hope, and, as a result, all our lives are enriched. Together with our partners, we have positively impacted the lives of more than 17,000 children in Georgia and 200 million vulnerable children around the world.

We work in four geographical regions in Georgia: Imereti, Kakheti, Samtskhe-Javakheti, and Tbilisi.

Overview of Our Work

Strategic priorities

Our work includes strengthening child welfare systems and services, supporting access to and improving the quality of preschool education services, and promoting youth participation in civic and economic life.

World Vision Georgia programmes are being implemented by regional offices in five geographic locations and are aimed at creating a healthy, active and inclusive environment for children through a multidimensional and holistic approach.