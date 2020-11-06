UNICEF Georgia COVID-19 Situation Report No.29 - 6 November 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• UNICEF and the Patriarchy of Georgia organized a workshop with priests from the Kakheti region to provide information and discuss the role of religious leaders in promoting child rights, prevention and response to violence against children, juvenile justice, positive parenting, as well as prevention of COVID-19.

For more information, please see WEEKLY FOCUS on page 3.

• Through the partnership with the Emergency Situations Coordination and Urgent Assistance Centre, UNICEF continues work to establish a centralized communication platform for rural primary health care doctors and equip them with relevant COVID-19 prevention and treatment information and tools.

• The assessment of COVID-19 prevention and control measures in regional maternities is complete and is now underway in Tbilisi-based maternities.

• UNICEF held a workshop with the Councils of Elders and Women’s Council in Duisi, Pankisi Gorge, covering topics related to justice for children, violence against children and promotion of child rights, including in emergencies.

• Four parenting videos amid COVID-19 were released: (1) teenagers and the pandemic, (2) the influence of the pandemic on teenagers, (3) how to manage a teenager’s free time and (4) videos from a psychologist about parenting amid increased online communication during COVID-19, reaching more than 87,000 views on Facebook.

• The GIP-T psychologists initiated training of 72 Batumi public school educators in psychosocial support including stress management, emotional health, etc.