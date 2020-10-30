UNICEF Georgia COVID-19 Situation Report No.28 - 30 October 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

· With support from the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), UNICEF conducted an assessment of water and sanitary conditions in schools in Abkhazia, Georgia. For more information, please see WEEKLY FOCUS on page 3.

· UNICEF initiated a partnership with Czech Caritas in Georgia to support the continuity of maternal and child health services amid COVID-19.

· COVID-19 prevention and control measures were assessed in maternities in Shida Kartli and partially, in Samegrelo regions, with recommendations provided to clinic management and staff.

· Following the success of the UNICEF-supported virtual shared antenatal consultations, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health will utilize this well-tested service modality for maternal and child health interventions.

· The partnership with the Georgian Rugby Federation continued to amplify risk communication messages, targeting young people, with an initiative calling for using protective measures – such as face masks – at all times to minimize the risks of contracting COVID-19.

· The video of two girls from Tbilisi volunteering to help children and elders in need highlighted the importance of community response to COVID-19.

· In collaboration with the Ministry of Education of Adjara, psychological support was initiated for students in Batumi and remote villages of the Adjara region using online training sessions delivered by GIP-T. The sessions focused on stress management, emotional health, problem-solving, etc. During the reporting week, GIP-T psychologists reached 339 students.