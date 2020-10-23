Georgia

UNICEF Georgia COVID-19 Situation Report No.27 - 23 October 2020

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

HIGHLIGHTS

  • UNICEF, in partnership with USAID, provided essential hygiene supplies for 336 kindergartens to support safe preschool reopening in the Kvemo Kartli, Samtskhe-Javakheti, and Adjara regions of Georgia. For more information, please see a WEEKLY FOCUS on page 3.

  • UNICEF is partnering with the Emergency Situations Coordination and Urgent Assistance Centre to establish a centralized communication platform for rural doctors to equip them with relevant COVID-19 prevention and treatment information and tools, as well as to strengthen the provision of essential health services in their catchment areas.

  • Advocacy on increasing internet access for every child continues with relevant authorities, including a video from a visit of UNICEF Representative to a family in Omalo, Pankisi, who shared their experiences with lack of internet access and digital devices amid online learning.

  • UNICEF, in partnership with MoIDPLHSA and NCDC, completed assessments of COVID-19 prevention and control measures in all maternities in Kakheti, Kvemo Kartli, Mtskheta-Mtianeti, Imereti, and Samtskhe-Javakheti.

  • UNICEF reactivated the social media campaign on safety and prevention measures against COVID-19, disseminating Facebook cards for adults as well as posters for children, reaching over 12,000 people.

  • UNICEF delivered personal protection supplies to the National Probation Agency, the Legal Aid Service, the State Care Agency and the Penitentiary Service, to create a safer environment for children, young people, social workers, caregivers, and probation staff.

Related Content