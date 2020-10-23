UNICEF Georgia COVID-19 Situation Report No.27 - 23 October 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

UNICEF, in partnership with USAID, provided essential hygiene supplies for 336 kindergartens to support safe preschool reopening in the Kvemo Kartli, Samtskhe-Javakheti, and Adjara regions of Georgia. For more information, please see a WEEKLY FOCUS on page 3.

UNICEF is partnering with the Emergency Situations Coordination and Urgent Assistance Centre to establish a centralized communication platform for rural doctors to equip them with relevant COVID-19 prevention and treatment information and tools, as well as to strengthen the provision of essential health services in their catchment areas.

Advocacy on increasing internet access for every child continues with relevant authorities, including a video from a visit of UNICEF Representative to a family in Omalo, Pankisi, who shared their experiences with lack of internet access and digital devices amid online learning.

UNICEF, in partnership with MoIDPLHSA and NCDC, completed assessments of COVID-19 prevention and control measures in all maternities in Kakheti, Kvemo Kartli, Mtskheta-Mtianeti, Imereti, and Samtskhe-Javakheti.

UNICEF reactivated the social media campaign on safety and prevention measures against COVID-19, disseminating Facebook cards for adults as well as posters for children, reaching over 12,000 people.