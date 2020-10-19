UNICEF Georgia COVID-19 Situation Report No.26 - 16 October 2020

Highlights

• All 153 schools and 40 kindergartens in Abkhazia, Georgia, received disinfectants, hand sanitizers, antibacterial soaps, and non-contact thermometers. These products were financed by USAID and will support the safe reopening of schools and preschools.

• With support from USAID, UNICEF delivered PPE and hygiene supplies to the National Probation Agency, the Legal Aid Service, and the State Care Agency to create a safer environment for children and operating staff – for more information, please see a WEEKLY FOCUS on page 3.

• On World Mental Health Day, messages on the importance of open communication about mental health, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, got amplified on UNICEF social media channels. The advocacy messages, a Facebook post, and articles – How Teenagers Can Protect Their Mental Health During Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Supporting Teenagers' Mental Health reached more than 15,000 users during the day.

• UNICEF, in partnership with MoIDPLHSA and NCDC, initiated an assessment of COVID-19 prevention and control measures in maternity houses across the country with assessments already conducted in 3 maternities in Kakheti, 4 in Shida and Kvemo Kartli, and 3 in Imereti-Racha-Lechkhumi regions.

• Launch of CK-12 special page - Following the joint initiative and effort, the Education for all Coalition, CK-12 Foundation, and UNICEF created a webpage to assist Georgian students in the distance learning process on the CK-12 Platform.