UNICEF Georgia COVID-19 Situation Report No.24 - 25 September 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• With the support of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, a water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) expert will start his work in Abkhazia, Georgia, to support the renovation of WASH-related infrastructure in schools.

• The Minister of Education of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara and UNICEF agreed to partner to provide access to online education during the month of October 2020 for children of families facing economic challenges in the Autonomous Republic of Adjara.

• The Minister of Health of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara and UNICEF agreed to provide immediate support by delivering packages for families with pregnant women and young children affected by COVID-19.

• An online discussion about challenges in communication between parents and children during the pandemic engaged over 3,700 parents and reached more than 21,000 people.

• UNICEF held a workshop with the Mufti and Muslim religious leaders of All Georgia to evaluate the one-year partnership and the continuation of the cooperation on the protection and promotion of child rights amid COVID-19.

• UNICEF launched a partnership with NGO Initiative for Social Changes (ISC) and the Office of Resource Officers under the Ministry of Education to support the identification and response to violence against children.

• UNICEF supported social workers, delivered agricultural equipment, nutrition packages and hygiene kits to 20 most vulnerable families in Abkhazia, Georgia.