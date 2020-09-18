UNICEF Georgia COVID-19 Situation Report No.23 - 18 September 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• On 15 September, UNICEF celebrated the start of another academic year with videos of children talking about their experiences as they return to schools, and social media posts of children sharing their views on school reopening.

• An agreement between the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports (MoESCS) of Georgia, the Government of Estonia, and UNICEF was signed, which focuses on training teachers, school administrators, and educators from 100 schools in distance teaching, learning concepts, and quality education practices.

• UNICEF’s partner, MAC Georgia, provided information on health and safety requirements for returning to preschool/school, engaging 110,000 people.

• UNICEF, in partnership with NCDC and with the financial support of USAID, organized a training in Batumi for regional media representatives on COVID-19-related health risks and recommendations.

• UNICEF, in partnership with the Adjara Organization of Georgian Scout Movement, launched a project to involve young scouts in shaping initiatives supporting the COVID-19 response and recovery for adolescents residing in the mountainous villages of the Adjara region.

• UNICEF launched a new partnership with NGO RHEA Union to organize developmental activities for children and young people with intellectual disabilities in Akhalkalaki and Aspindza municipalities.