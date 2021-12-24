UNICEF Georgia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 44, 23 December 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

UNICEF Deputy Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, Philippe Cori visited UNICEF Georgia programme and met with programme partners, stakeholders and allies – please see MONTHLY FOCUS on page 5.

Together with the GeoStat, UNICEF completed data collection for the fifth wave of the Real Time Monitoring (RTM) Survey and released the data on 1 December.

UNICEF concluded a 3-month joint campaign with the MoIDPOTLHSA, the MoES and NCDC aimed at vaccination of teachers across the country. More than 1500 were vaccinated as part of the campaign, thereby increasing the rate of teachers’ vaccination from 9 to more than 70 per cent.

UNICEF continues to raise awareness on the harms of gambling and gaming among children. In his video address UNICEF Representative spoke about a growing concern of gambling, and the importance of strengthening evidencebased policies and prevention strategies.

The Public Defender's Office, with UNICEF’s suport, completed a Child Rights Impact Assessment (CRIA) related to COVID-19, carried out under the initiative of the European Network of Ombudspersons of Children (ENOC).

On November 20, UNICEF Georgia celebrated the World Children's Day and the anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child by organising a kids take over event at Public School #3 in Borjomi and online, by giving kids access to its social media platforms.