UNICEF Georgia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 42, 18 October 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• On 23-24 September, UNICEF hosted the Second International Conference on Incorporation of Child Rights into University Educational Programmes and Curricula in Batumi; UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia,

Ms Afshan Khan, also participated in the Conference – please see MONTHLY FOCUS on page 5.

• Child Rights Centres, the knowledge hubs of six state universities started activities to create and disseminate knowledge on child rights, including during emergencies.

• UNICEF and GeoStat presented the findings of the fourth wave of the Real Time Monitoring Survey on the effects of COVID-19 on Georgian households.

• UNICEF, together with the Association of Young Economists of Georgia (AYEG), has launched a study on goods and services required for social inclusion of children with disabilities.

• In its partnership with the Government on combatting lead exposure, UNICEF supported a 5-day capacity building workshop for staff of the Chemical Risk-Factor Research Laboratory on operating the Atomic Absorption Spectrometer.

• UNICEF, together with the Global Initiative on Psychiatry, marked the World Mental Health Day and launched a project “Supporting Adolescents Mental Health as they Return to School During COVID-19” in Batumi.

• With UNICEF’s support, the Public Defender's Office, under the initiative of the European Network of Ombudspersons of Children (ENOC), completed a Child Rights Impact Assessment (CRIA) related to COVID-19.

• UNICEF, together with the Embassy of France, organised a 2-day meeting for judges to initiate dialogue on the introduction of the concept of a child judge in the Georgian judicial system and to familiarise with the French model.

• As part of its advocacy campaign to reduce the digital divide and the learning crisis, UNICEF is piloting a model of use of computer laboratories for two public schools for children without internet access and/or electronic devices so they can continue their education.