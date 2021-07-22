UNICEF Georgia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 39 reporting period 21 July 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• UNICEF Georgia continues to support the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in providing information on COVID-19 vaccination to medical personnel, teachers, media, religious leaders and municipal staff. – please see MONTHLY FOCUS on page 3.

• In partnershp with NCDC, 516 PHC personnel were trained in interpersonal communication (IPC) for immunization across the regions of Georgia to address vaccine hesitancy and increase immunization coverage.

• The arrival of more COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility was documented to share information about the availability of second doses of Astrazeneca vaccines for the population.

• A two-day workshop was organized by the Government of Georgia, with the support of UNICEF and the European Union, and the participation of civil society, religious organizations, and the Public Defender’s Office, to identify next steps for deinstitutionalization of children and to strengthen family support services to prevent child separation.

• As part of its 75th anniversary commemorations, UNICEF engaged young people in Pankisi in a 4-week seminar on advocacy and digital tools.

• Around 400 adolescents in Adjara region were engaged in trainings on topics such as child rights, health promotion, prevention of COVID-19 infection, and other important adolescent development issues.

• The fieldwork of the third wave of the Real Time Monitoring survey, that aims to analyze the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on Georgian households, has been finished.

• A cold chain assessment was conducted for Abkhazia, identifying necessary equipment for both COVID-19 and regular immunization programmes.