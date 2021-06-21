UNICEF Georgia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 38 reporting period 21 June 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• UNICEF Georgia is supporting the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in providing information on COVID19 vaccination to medical personnel, teachers, media, religious leaders and municipal staff. – please see MONTHLY FOCUS on page 4.

• Four videos were produced with participation of prominent medical doctors (Dr. Bidzina Kulumbegov, Dr. Ivane Chkhaidze, Dr. Zviad Kipiani and Dr. Khatuna Zakhashvili) answering the emerging questions about COVID-19 vaccination reaching 154,000 people and engaging 12,063.

• During a visit to Ninostminda Boarding School, UNICEF, MoIDPOTLHSA, Patriarchate and World Vision established a cooperation with the aim of supporting desintitutionalization of all children.

• UNICEF, in cooperation with local partners, provided 383 families, including 1,220 children and 929 adults from all districts of Abkhazia, with food and hygiene parcels. In addition, 177 vulnerable families living in rural areas received parcels including sets of vegetable seeds.

• With financial support from USAID, hygiene promotion interventions have been carried out in 23 districts of four regions of Georgia (Samtske-Javakheti, Guria, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti and Kvemo Kartli regions) reaching 700 adolescents.

• UNICEF, in partnership with the European Union and “Parents for Education” organized a positive parenting week to commemorate Child Protection Day in Georgia and to highlight the impact of the pandemic on parents and children.

• The third wave of the Real Time Monitoring survey started, focusing on child physical and mental health, access to healthcare services and early childhood development.

• Eleven sets of computers and multifunctional printers were handed over to the Social Services Agency to support the increased case load caused by COVID-19.

• UNICEF procured and delivered PPEs to the National Agency for Crime Prevention and Probation.

• UNICEF Georgia, Batumi Shota Rustaveli State University and the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Adjara Autonomous Republic announced the second annual international conference dedicated to the incorporation of child rights into university education programmes and curricula.