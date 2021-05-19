UNICEF Georgia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 37 reporting period 19 May 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• UNICEF organized a two-day joint visit to Pankisi Gorge with a delegation of Ambassadors and representatives of 13 countries – please see MONTHLY FOCUS on page 4.

• UNICEF, with financial support from USAID, supported information sessions in Samtskhe-Javakheti region about COVID-19 vaccination.

• In partnership with the Adjara Organization of Georgia Scouts’ Movement, 300 adolescents in Adjara region, including from remote mountainous villages, received information on safe water, sanitation and hygiene, prevention of COVID-19 pandemic and importance of immunization.

• UNICEF, in cooperation with the Permanent Parliamentary Council on Child Rights, organized a 2-day workshop for 15 parliamentarians on the Convention on the Rights of the Child, as well as major principles and concepts of child rights.

• In Abkhazia, 16 health professionals were trained on immunization-related issues.

• PPE, hand and surface disinfectant and infrared thermometers were provided to healthcare workers in all districts of Abkhazia.

• UNICEF, in cooperation with local partners, provided 370 vulnerable families, including 1,146 children from all districts of Abkhazia, with food parcels, hygiene sets and positive parenting booklets.

• 130 laptops were distributed to head teachers in schools in Abkhazia to support the delivery of online education.

• In partnership with GeoStat and with financial support from USAID, the field work for the second wave of the Real Time Monitoring Survey was completed in April and analysis of the data is underway.