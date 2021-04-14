UNICEF Georgia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 36 reporting period 14 April 2021

Highlights

UNICEF Representative, together with the Ambassadors of Norway and Estonia paid a joint visit to the Autonomous Republic of Adjara, visited a school in village Makhuntseti, met with local youth, as well as governmental and non-governmental organisations – please see MONTHLY FOCUS on page 4.

UNICEF continues to support the COVID-19 vaccination process through social media campaign.

With financial support from USAID, a centralised online platform at the Emergency Situations Coordination and Urgent Assistance Centre is now operational, with 1,300 rural primary healthcare professionals undergoing training in the management of suspected or diagnosed COVID-19 cases.

On 2 April, the Public Defender’s Office of Georgia, with support from UNICEF, presented a study on the effects of COVID-19 on child labour.

UNICEF and USAID-supported project on positive parenting during the pandemic reached over 3 million people during the past 3.5 months.