UNICEF Georgia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 35 reporting period 19 March 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• On 13 March, the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Georgia through COVAX facility – please see MONTHLY FOCUS on page 4.

• A joint EU-UNICEF project ‘Strengthening Systems and Services for Child Protection in Georgia” was launched to support the Government in the implementation of the newly adopted Code on the Rights of the Child.

• A 3-year partnership between UNICEF, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Norwegian Government Agency for Special Needs Education (Statped) was launched on 19 March to strengthen the quality and inclusiveness of the national education system.

• UNICEF, in partnership with Parents for Education and USAID, continues to support parents amid the COVID-19 pandemic including through a webinar on how to motivate children to study better, which reached 138,000 parents.

• Youth Health Ambassadors reached 730,000 social media users on COVID-19 prevention measures.

• With UNICEF’s support, the Public Defender’s Office studied the effect of COVID-19 on child labour.

• UNICEF launched a project to provide technical assistance to the Public Defender's Office to undertake and complete a Child Rights Impact Assessment (CRIA) related to COVID-19.

• UNICEF visited a school in Kutaisi, Imereti region, to continue advocating for all schools to adhere to the safety measures and stay open for the children to fully enjoy their right to education.

• UNICEF, in partnership with the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency, is providing continued support to 33 social workers to support the most vulnerable populations in all districts of Abkhazia.