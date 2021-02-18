UNICEF Georgia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 34 reporting period 21 Jan 2021- 18 Feb 2021

Highlights

• UNICEF Representative was invited as a guest of honour speaking on children’s rights at a session of the Human Rights and Civil Integration Committee of the Parliament of Georgia, as well as at the first meeting of the newly established permanent Parliamentary Council for the Protection of the Rights of the Child. Upholding children’s rights during Covid-19 was covered in the speeches of both of the meetings – please see MONTHLY FOCUS on page 4.

• In Abkhazia, Georgia, five WASH facilities in schools were rehabilitated in partnership with the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, UNHCR and Action Against Hunger and with financial support from the MultiPartner Trust Fund.

• UNICEF issued a statement welcoming the re-opening of schools on 15 February.

• UNICEF reached over 165,000 parents on communication skills with children and motivating the learning process amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

• With financial support from USAID, the “Learn more about “COVID-19” TV programme aired over 100 programmes, 40 of which were produced in minority languages, reaching approximately 1,300,000 viewers per week.

• Internet connections were established in more than 50% of the 1,000 rural ambulatories to date. This will support the provision of updated protocols, recommendations, and trainings for rural primary health care doctors.

• UNICEF and Mediators Association of Georgia signed a Memorandum of Understanding to support development of a child-friendly alternative dispute mechanism for children in Georgia.

• UNICEF launched an online version of a course on Applied Pedagogy for pre- and in-service teachers in Abkhazia