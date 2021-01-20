UNICEF Georgia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 33 reporting period 19 Dec 2020 - 20 Jan 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• With financial support from USAID, all rural primary health care (PHC) doctors will enhance their knowledge on COVID-19 prevention and management through a centralised communication platform. UNICEF is providing internet access to 1,000 rural health clinics – please see WEEKLY FOCUS on page 4.

• UNICEF, in partnership with Caritas Czech Republic, is carrying out trainings for 1,300 rural PHC professionals in the management of suspected or diagnosed COVID-19 cases as well as conducting remote maternal and child health consultations.

• UNICEF handed over 1,050 boxes of food and hygiene supplies to the State Ministry for Reconciliation and Civic Equality for further distribution to vulnerable families residing near the Administrative Boundary Line, reaching over 4,200 individuals.

• A youth hotline, as part of the child hotline “111”, was established to address adolescent and young people’s mental health and psychosocial needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 120 adolescents receiving confidential support so far.

• The “Learn more about “COVID-19” TV programme was broadcast on nine regional TV channels, airing over 100 programmes with the latest information about COVID-19, reaching approximately 900,000 viewers per week.

• In Abkhazia, Georgia, 398 families, including 1,249 children, received food and hygiene parcels.

• UNICEF trained 100 preschool managers and education specialists in Adjara on supporting early child learning and development remotely in low and high technology contexts.