UNICEF Georgia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 32 reporting period 05 – 18 Dec 2020

Highlights

UNICEF and the European Union signed a Joint Initiative for Children’s Rights - please see WEEKLY FOCUS on page 4.

WASH facilities were rehabilitated in 5 schools in the Abkhazia region, supporting the safe re-opening of the targeted schools by providing proper handwashing points and toilet facilities for over 500 students.

UNICEF delivered PPE and hygiene materials to schools and kindergartens, Special Penitentiary Services and Small Group Homes in Georgia.

15 Tablets were delivered to Tbilisi-based Small Group Homes to improve accessibility to online services/education.

The National Statistics Office of Georgia, with technical support from UNICEF, started the first wave of the Real Time Monitoring (RTM) survey to examine the impact of COVID-19 on employment, income, education etc.

UNICEF contracted the telecommunication company “Skytel” to establish internet connections in 1,000 rural ambulatories to enable a centralized communication platform to equip and support rural primary health care doctors in the COVID-19 response as well as to ensure the continuation of essential health services for mothers and their children.

Three videos were prepared for parents on protecting children in social networks, safe web surfing and cyber hygiene for young users. Overall, with 25 multimedia activities, the “Parenting after the Pandemic” project reached over 1.5 million Facebook users with over 255,000 engagements.