Georgia

UNICEF Georgia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 31 reporting period 21 Nov - 04 Dec 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), UNICEF, and UNHCR are partnering to improve access to water, sanitation and hygiene facilities to support a safe learning environment for children.

• UNICEF continues advocating for all children to have internet access to fulfill their right to education - please see WEEKLY FOCUS on page 4.

• UNICEF with financial support from USAID, delivered sanitizers to schools near the administrative border line to facilitate a safe learning environment.

• Elementary school teachers and administrators from 100 schools are being trained in distance teaching and learning as part of a partnership between the Ministry of Education, the Government of Estonia, and UNICEF Georgia.

• A 6-week online student-centered Instruction (SCI) methodology course was launched for education experts in the Abkhazia region.

• On the Day of the Persons with Disabilities, UNICEF provided the Central Rehabilitation Center with basic supplies and developmental toys.

• UNICEF provided 500 boxes of food and hygiene items to the Office of State Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality, reaching 2,000 vulnerable people.

• Over 100 young scouts participated in an online training session on the Code on the Rights of the Child and on coping with the Covid-19 challenges delivered by the UNICEF Representative.

• UNICEF provided disinfectants and PPE supplies to all 75 offices of the Social Services Agency (SSA), covering 400 frontline social agents.

• A 5 day-training was conducted for National Statistics Office data collectors, the real-time monitoring questionnaire was tested, and fieldwork was launched.

• A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between UNICEF and Batumi City Hall on the decision to join the ChildFriendly Cities Initiative.

• UNICEF Representative and Georgian experts facilitated a panel discussion organized by the Child Rights Center of Akaki Tsereteli State University - Kutaisi on the impact of COVID-19 on the fundamental rights of children.

