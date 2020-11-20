UNICEF Georgia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 30: 20 November 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• World Children’s Day, 20 November 2020, was celebrated this week. The UNICEF Representative made a video address from Akhalkalaki, where he met with children and young people to discuss the challenges they are experiencing, as well as their vision for the future; And UNICEF National Ambassador Nikoloz Rachveli, called on Government, private sector and civil society to unite for children in these challenging times - For more information, please see WEEKLY FOCUS on page 4.

• UNICEF, with financial support from USAID, launched a new initiative to enhance COVID-19 related risk communication among young people.

• UNICEF’s partner, Children of Georgia (CoG), provided online psychological support to 410 children and 329 caregivers in small group homes and foster care through group and individual sessions.

• UNICEF’s partner, Adjara Organization of Georgia Scout’s Movement, provided training on COVID-19 prevention measures to 415 students in 10 rural public schools in Adjara region.

• UNICEF’s partner, Global Initiative in Psychiatry (GIP) continued online training sessions on psychosocial issues for students and teachers of Adjara and Gori public schools reaching 952 students and 134 teachers.

• UNICEF delivered agricultural equipment to 78 households, reaching 251 children and 212 adults in Abkhazia region.

• UNICEF provided food parcels, hygiene supplies and basic medical kits to 398 families in need, including 2,231 children and 989 adults in the Abkhazia region.