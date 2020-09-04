UNICEF Georgia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 22 : 22 August - 4 September 2020

Highlights

1 September 2020 marked the entry into force of the Code on the Rights of the Child. To learn more about this significant milestone for all children living in Georgia, please see page 4.

An agreement between the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports (MoESCS) of Georgia, the Government of Estonia, and UNICEF Georgia was signed this week, which focuses on training elementary school teachers, school administrators, and educators from 100 schools in distance teaching and learning concepts and practices.

To support the safer reopening of schools, UNICEF, in coordination with the MoESCS, WHO, and NCDC, prepared information, education, and communication (IEC) materials on COVID-19 in Georgian and ethnic minority languages for students, teachers, and non-teaching staff, which include infection prevention and control (IPC) messages on handwashing, proper use of face masks, hand sanitation, physical distancing, etc.

UNICEF published an article to guide parents on how to introduce the new regulations for the safer reopening of schools and the necessity of wearing masks to children.

With UNICEF support and in partnership with CK-12 Foundation, Education for All Coalition is translating and adapting interactive and online teaching and learning resources for students and teachers of Georgia.

In partnership with Parents for Education, best practices of parent-child communication in stressful environments, including COVID-19, reached 24,000 people through Facebook.