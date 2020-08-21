UNICEF Georgia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 21: 15-21 August 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

UNICEF Representative met with the newly appointed State Minister of Georgia for Reconciliation and Civic Equality to discuss the challenges created by COVID-19, and future partnerships, and along with the Governor of Kvemo Kartli delivered essential hygiene and food supplies to 82 vulnerable families in Kharajalari village.

UNICEF delivered a batch of PPE and sanitizers to the Abkhazia region, which was further distributed to health centers in all districts of Abkhazia.

UNICEF, along with the PMO and the Ministry of IDPs, Health, Labour and Social Affairs, shared the findings of the study – Impact of COVID-19 on Poverty in Georgia, and presented a microsimulation model for estimating the impact of COVID-19 on population and child poverty to NGOs and the media.

UNICEF, in collaboration with NCDC, continues supporting the Ministry of Education in the safe re-opening of schools, including developing posters and videos and interviews by UNICEF Representative.

The UNICEF-supported project, Parenting During Pandemic, began on 17 August, aiming at equipping parents in dealing with COVID-19-related parenting stress, and teach them about cyber risks and protection measures.

In partnership with the Journalism Resource Centre and with financial support from USAID, nine regional TV stations started broadcasting daily 15-minute COVID-19-related news throughout Georgia in Georgian, Armenian, and Azerbaijani languages.

UNICEF held a two-day seminar in Akhalkalaki for the Youth Center and NGOs on upholding and protecting the rights of the child, including in emergencies.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

The first patient with COVID-19 was diagnosed in Georgia on 26 February 2020. Despite early actions of the Government, the number of confirmed and suspected cases continued to grow. The Government declared a state of emergency on 21 March, closing borders and airports, restricting movement inside the country, banning mass gatherings and maintaining closure of all schools, kindergartens and universities. The state of emergency ended on 23 May, however, several restrictions remain in place. The Parliament of Georgia passed a bill, which allows the Government to impose movement, labor, migration, economic and other restrictions without the declaration of a state of emergency. Travel restrictions have been extended to the end of October.

To date, Abkhazia, Georgia, reported 221 cases, with 80 recoveries and three deaths. A state of emergency was put in place on 28 March and was lifted as of 21 April. On 1 July, kindergartens reopened, most social restrictions eased, and schools are expected to open on 1 September. The border with Russia remains open.