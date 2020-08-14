UNICEF Georgia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 20: 8-14 August 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

A meeting was held with the Minister of Education of Adjara to discuss collaboration and support for the safe re-opening of schools and kindergartens, as well as initiatives aimed at improving mental health and psychosocial wellbeing of adolescents, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between UNICEF and Czech Development Agency. The goal of this cooperation is to support the strengthening of primary health care system, especially in emergencies.

UNICEF visited Club Synergy, a psychosocial service center, to discuss the joint programme, the situation of drug abuse and gambling addiction among adolescents, as well as psychosocial support needs, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

UNICEF distributed PPE to 39 rural health centers in three districts of Abkhazia and to the Central Maternity under the Republican Hospital of Abkhazia.

In close collaboration with NCDC, UNICEF is developing child-friendly posters on COVID-19 preventive measures for preschools and primary schools.

The Administration of All Muslims of Georgia disseminated UNICEF provided educational materials on COVID-19 to their community members. The materials included seven short videos, ten social media posters and three graphic animations. These materials give additional information to community members on COVID-19 safety measures in their local language.

UNICEF Representative visited the remote area of Khulo, Adjara, inaugurated a branch of Legal Aid Service, and met with the Chairperson of the Kindergartens Union.

The UNICEF-supported child hotline “111” operationalized support for adolescents on substance abuse and online gambling, providing 10 primary crisis interventions in the period of 7-13 August.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

The first patient with COVID-19 was diagnosed in Georgia on 26 February 2020. Despite early actions of the Government, the number of confirmed and suspected cases continued to grow. The Government declared a state of emergency on 21 March, closing borders and airports, restricting movement inside the country, banning mass gatherings and maintaining closure of all schools, kindergartens and universities. The state of emergency ended on 23 May, however,several restrictions remain in place. The Parliament of Georgia passed a bill, which allows the Government to impose movement, labor, migration, economic and other restrictions without the declaration of a state of emergency. Travel restrictions remain in place until the end of August.

To date, Abkhazia, Georgia, reported 156 cases, with 58 recoveries and three deaths. A state of emergency was put in place on 28 March and was lifted as of 21 April. On 1 July, kindergartens reopened, and the most social restrictions eased. The border with Russia opened on 1 August 2020, and 200,000 people crossed to Abkhazia to date. The Inguri crossing point opened as of 5 August 2020.