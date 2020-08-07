UNICEF Georgia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 19: 7 August 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• A grant agreement was signed between UNICEF and the National Statistics Office of Georgia (GEOSTAT), to support the implementation of Real-time Monitoring of the situation of children and families in Georgia during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is a one-year project, supported by USAID and SIDA.

• UNICEF continues its support to the Ministry of Education on the safe re-opening of schools. And in collaboration with Education Management Information System (EMIS) and Georgian Coalition for Education for All (GCEFA), developing essential teaching and learning resources for online education in case the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

• As part of the partnership with the Ministry of Education of Adjara, preschools in Batumi and high-mountainous Khulo are being supported to ensure child-friendly practices with 130 educators and preschool directors are participating in ongoing training and coaching sessions.

• The newly launched support to adolescents on substance abuse and online gambling, which is part of the UNICEF-supported child hotline “111” has become operational, with 9 cases to date, of which 4 are already receiving needed assistance.

• In partnership with the Patriarchate of Georgia, UNICEF shared the findings of a study on “International Experience on Gambling Prevention Among Adolescents” which will serve for related programming to protect children and young people from addiction to gambling and drug abuse, which has increased during Covid-19.

• Volunteering action plans were developed by 52 trained volunteers, out of which 26 already initiated activities in their respective communities.

• An online survey to explore adolescents’ wellbeing, run by UNICEF partner Kant’s Academy, concluded with a total of 600 participants. The results are being analyzed and will be published by the end of August 2020.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

The first patient with COVID-19 was diagnosed in Georgia on 26 February 2020. Despite early actions of the Government, the number of confirmed and suspected cases continued to grow. The Government declared a state of emergency on 21 March, closing borders and airports, restricting movement inside the country, banning mass gatherings and maintaining closure of all schools, kindergartens and universities. The state of emergency ended on 23 May, however, several restrictions remain in place. The Parliament of Georgia passed a bill, which allows the Government to impose movement, labor, migration, economic and other restrictions without the declaration of a state of emergency. Travel restrictions remain in place until the end of August.

To date, Abkhazia, Georgia, reported 114 cases, with 37 recoveries and three deaths. A state of emergency was put in place on 28 March and was lifted as of 21 April. On 1 July, kindergartens reopened, and the most social restrictions eased. The border with Russia opened on 1 August 2020 and 200,000 people crossed to Abkhazia to date. The Inguri crossing point opened as of 5 August 2020 with 500 people crossing to Abkhazia thus far.